GOONEY Derek Peacefully on March 17th,
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Catherine, loving dad of Angela, Michelle and Darren.
A special grandad, great grandad,
uncle, brother and father-in-law.
Service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Monday March 30th at 10.15am.
Due to present circumstances
please can only close family attend.
Donations, if wished, payable to
'The Alzheimer's Society'
may be sent to John Heath & Sons,
Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354, Mansfield Road, Sheffield.
S12 2AS or on line at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
