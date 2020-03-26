|
Hart Derek Ernest Butler, J.P Former Commodore of the Strawberry Island Boat Club.
Passed away peacefully at home on the 13th March 2020, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late June, dearly loved father of Susan & Martyn, dear brother of the late Gwen Purdy and uncle of Glynn and Beverley.
A family funeral service
will take place at the
Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Monday 6th April, followed by the interment in Rose Hill Cemetery.
A memorial service will take
place at a later date.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2020