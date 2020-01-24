|
|
|
Martin Derek Passed away peacefully on 12th January 2020 aged 84.
Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving dad of Jacqueline, Anne and Julian, Alan and Pat and Margaret and Phil. A much loved grandad and great grandad.
The memory of you will last forever.
To my brother,
May I say we will miss you every day from Kenny, Margaret and family.
Funeral service to be held at City Road on Tuesday 28th January at 11.45am.
Funeral director WN Allcock
Tel 01246 43328
Published in The Star on Jan. 24, 2020