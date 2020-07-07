|
Walters Derek Earl The family would like to announce with sorrow the passing of Derek Earl Walters, aged 72 years, at home with his family in Norfolk Park,
on the 27th June 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Formerly of Meersbrook and Broomhall. Loving husband of Hazel, much loved father of Julie, Neil, Craig, Kim and Gail and a very dear grandfather, great grandfather,
father-in-law and friend to many across the city. Private Cremation. Enquiries to John Heath & Sons.
Published in The Star on July 7, 2020