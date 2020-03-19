|
COOPER Derrick Suddenly and peacefully, at home on Sunday 1st March aged 86 years.
Loving husband of 63 years to Brenda, Father to Steven, Father In Law to Diane, Brother of Jean, loving Grandad to Danielle and Matthew and
Great Grandad to Georgia.
A service to celebrate his life, and Cremation to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel, on Wednesday 1 st April at 1.30pm then afterwards at John Fairest Funeral Home, Halifax Road.
Family flowers only please, but donations to Sheffield Hospitals Charity for Alzheimer's research.
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020