Diane Birtles

Diane Birtles Notice
Birtles (nee Hardy)
Diane Passed away peacefully at
St. Luke's Hospice, on
June 24th 2020, aged 73 years.
Treasured and loved wife of the late David, beloved daughter of the late Marjorie and Jack, much loved
sister of the late Eileen and Jack,
special auntie of Lee and Mark
and dear friend to many.
Private service and interment
is to take place.
If wished, donations in memory of Diane, made payable to
'St. Luke's Hospice' may be sent to
W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632.

Together Again x x
Published in The Star on July 2, 2020
