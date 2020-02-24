|
|
|
COULDWELL Dinah
(Diane
née Otterburn) Peacefully on February 13th of Saltburn (late of Lodge Moor, Sheffield, Retired Nurse).
Diane, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gil,
dearly loved sister of Margery and the late Joyce and Mary, a much loved aunt of Neil, Alison and the late Mike
and a dear great aunt.
Funeral service at Kirkleatham Crematorium on Friday February 28th at 3.00pm, prior to cremation.
Will relatives and friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Enquiries to W Storey Funeral Service
20 Redcar Road, Guisborough
Tel.01287 632730
Published in The Star on Feb. 24, 2020