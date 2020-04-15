|
|
|
ASHFORTH Don Peacefully in hospital on
6th April, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Irene
and much loved and sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday
22nd April. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable
to The British Heart Foundation or
The Alzheimer's Society may be sent
to Wood Funeral Service, 848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP or made online at
www.WoodFuneral.co.uk.
Published in The Star on Apr. 15, 2020