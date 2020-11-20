|
BLEWETT Don Died peacefully in hospital on 10th November 2020. He would have been 94 today. A loving and caring husband, father and grandfather to Ceridwen, Hazel, Brenda and their families. Hugely loved and admired by all who knew him. He will be missed by so many. Private funeral service. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if wished, made payable to the Prince's Trust maybe sent to John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Nov. 20, 2020