Donald Webster

Notice Condolences

Donald Webster Notice
Webster Donald Spencer Passed away 13th January 2020
at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 78 years.
A loving husband of Christine.
A much loved dad of Matthew
and daughter-in-law Joanne.
Grandad of Ellie, Lauren and Megan.
A funeral service shall take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th February at 10.30am.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK can
be given on the day or sent to
Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, S18 2LG.
Published in The Star on Jan. 28, 2020
