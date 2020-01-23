Home

BENN (née Fowler)
Doreen Passed away peacefully at home on 15th January,
aged 86 years, beloved wife of the late Ralph, also a much loved mum of Steve & Kev, sister of Mary, Roy, Margaret, Pat, Billy, Josie & Albert, nannan of Jonathan, David, Rosie, James,
Mary & Susie also great nannan of Sydney, Lydia, Travis, Emilyn,
Brook, Alfred & Isabel.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 7th February at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for either Alzheimer's Society or
Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Star on Jan. 23, 2020
