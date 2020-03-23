|
|
|
GODDARD (née Beaumont)
Doreen Passed away suddenly, but peacefully on 11th March 2020 aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, devoted mum of Kim, Lesley and Claire, loving mother-in-law of Allan, Mark and Matthew, much loved nannan of Tracy and Robert, Darren and Jeanette, Harry and Danielle and William
and a special great-nannan of
Joshua, Abigail and Grace.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Monday 30th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations payable to S.H.C.T. 4398 for the Stroke Unit at Northern General Hospital
may be left at the service.
Published in The Star on Mar. 23, 2020