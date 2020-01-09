|
POYSER Doreen Florence Passed away in hospital on
December 24th 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of Ron. Much loved Mum of Marilyn and Vincent. Mother in law of David and Susan. Grandmother of Joanne, Simon, Elizabeth, Samantha, Scott and 12 wonderful Great Grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will take place at St. James Church, Woodhouse on Friday January 17th at 10.45am followed by Private Cremation.
No flowers by request please.
Donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be given at the Service.
God Bless
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020