Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
BRAMWELL (née Hallam)
Doris Mary Passed away peacefully in Balmoral Care Home, on 27th January 2020, aged 86 years.
Loving Wife of the late Fred,
much loved Mum of Stephen, Debbie and the late Susan, a dear Sister
of Roy, a special Nannan of Aaron and Ben, Daniel and Ricky and a loving Great-Nannan.
Service at City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 13th February at 10.15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be left at the service or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.

God saw you getting tired,
And a cure was not to be,
So, He put His arms around you,
And whispered, 'come to me',
With tearful eyes, we watched you,
As you slowly slipped away
And though we loved you dearly,
We couldn't make you stay.
Your golden heart stopped beating,
Your tired hands put to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
From your loving family x x x
Published in The Star on Feb. 6, 2020
