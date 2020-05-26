|
|
|
Evans (née Ruhl)
Dorothea Charlotte Louise Sadly passed on
the 15th May 2020 at
Holmwood Nursing Home, aged 98.
Loving wife of the late Leonard
and much loved mother of twins Stephen and Trevor and the late Sigrid. Mother in law to Kay, a Grandma and Great Grandma who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The family wish to thank all staff at Holmwood Nursing Home for their
love & care looking after Dorothea.
Donations if wished to the
Alzheimer's Society through
C&A Reed. Tel 0114 2725323
Published in The Star on May 26, 2020