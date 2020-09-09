|
APPLEBY Dorothy (Dot) Passed away in hospital following a very short illness on 30th August 2020, aged 84.
The beloved wife of the late Douglas Appleby, much loved mum of Sara and James, a devoted and proud Nannan to Luke, Clara, Ellie and Harry and a dear mother in law to Chris and Rachel.
She will be greatly missed.
Due to current circumstances a
private family only service will be held at Gilroes Crematorium, Leicester
on 17th September 2020.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare 12b Tournament Road, Glenfield LE3 8FP Tel 0116 2322373
Published in The Star on Sept. 9, 2020