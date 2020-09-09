Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Appleby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Appleby

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Appleby Notice
APPLEBY Dorothy (Dot) Passed away in hospital following a very short illness on 30th August 2020, aged 84.
The beloved wife of the late Douglas Appleby, much loved mum of Sara and James, a devoted and proud Nannan to Luke, Clara, Ellie and Harry and a dear mother in law to Chris and Rachel.
She will be greatly missed.
Due to current circumstances a
private family only service will be held at Gilroes Crematorium, Leicester
on 17th September 2020.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare 12b Tournament Road, Glenfield LE3 8FP Tel 0116 2322373
Published in The Star on Sept. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -