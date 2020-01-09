|
|
|
Barker (née Allison)
Dorothy Following a short illness on 26th December, aged 85.
Beloved wife of the late Billy.
Much loved mum of Glyn and Kay
and mother-in-law of Bernie.
Proud nanan of Joe and Hannah.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Tuesday 21st January at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to 'SHC 5113', Renal Services at NGH,
may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Ecclesfield Funeral Home,
206, High Greave S5 9GQ.
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020