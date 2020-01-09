Home

John Heath & Son (Ecclesfield)
206 High Greave
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S5 9GQ
0114 272222
Dorothy Barker Notice
Barker (née Allison)
Dorothy Following a short illness on 26th December, aged 85.
Beloved wife of the late Billy.
Much loved mum of Glyn and Kay
and mother-in-law of Bernie.
Proud nanan of Joe and Hannah.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Tuesday 21st January at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to 'SHC 5113', Renal Services at NGH,
may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Ecclesfield Funeral Home,
206, High Greave S5 9GQ.
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020
