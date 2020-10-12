Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Bell

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Bell Notice
BELL (nee Horner)
Dorothy Ann Passed away peacefully on
October 5th 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth,
loving mum of Matthew, Simon and Ruth, much loved gran, great-gran and dear mother-in-law.
Private service is to be held on Wednesday 21st October,
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
If wished, donations in memory
of Dorothy made payable to
'Sheffield Children's Hospital'
may be sent c/o:
W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors,
166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
Published in The Star on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -