BINNEY Dorothy Eva Loving and treasured memories of our dear Mum, Mother-in-Law, "Anny", and beloved Wife of the late Albert,
passed away 13 years ago today.

Two dear bright eyes,
a tender smile,
a loving heart that knew no guile.
Deep trust in God that all was right,
Her joy to make some other bright.
If sick or suffering one she knew,
some gentle act of love she'd do,
no thought of self, but of the other,
we know He said "Well done",
dear Mother.

God bless you.
With our love always, Catherine, Patricia, Gerald, Tom, Tabitha and Phoebe. x x x x x x x x x
Published in The Star on Feb. 14, 2020
