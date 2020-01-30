Home

Dorothy Harrison

Dorothy Harrison Notice
Harrison Passed away peacefully on
22nd January in Alpine Lodge,
Dorothy, aged 90 years.
Formerly of Walkley.
Beloved wife of the late Fred,
sister of Stella, Betty and the late Wilf, Maurice, Dennis, John and Winifred and a dear auntie, friend and colleague.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Wednesday
12th February at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished made payable
to "St. Luke's Hospice" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16, Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Jan. 30, 2020
