|
|
|
Higton Dorothy
"Our Dot" Passed away peacefully
on 9th May, aged 79 years.
Beloved Sister to Betty,
David and the late Elsie, Sylvia,
Harry, Alan and Valerie.
A much loved Sister-in-Law
and a proud and loving Auntie,
Great Auntie and Great Great Auntie
to her many Nephews and Nieces.
Small family service and cremation to be held at Grenoside Crematorium
on Tuesday 2nd June at 2:30pm.
Donations, if wished, made payable to "Neurocare', may be sent to
Royal Hallamshire Hospital,
Sheffield, S10 2JF.
Dorothy will be missed by all
her family and many friends.
Did the sun shine brighter,
Or was the sky a deeper blue,
Or was it just a better world,
When we shared our lives with you.
Published in The Star on May 26, 2020