|
|
|
KEYS (née Howe)
Dorothy Former Land Lady of
The Claymore Hotel.
Passed away peacefully at
Henleigh Hall Residential Care Home, on December 16th, 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank,
much loved mum of Victoria,
dear mother-in-law of William
and special nan of Samantha.
Funeral service will be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, on Tuesday 31st December, at 11.15a.m. Family flowers only please,
donations gratefully received for
"Alzheimer's Society" may be given
on the day, or forwarded c/o
W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. (0114) 239 0632.
Published in The Star on Dec. 23, 2019