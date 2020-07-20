Home

Joseph Swift Funeral Directors
135 Narborough Road
Leicester, Leicestershire LE3 0PB
01162 548825
Douglas Appleby

Douglas Appleby Notice
Appleby Douglas (Doug) Passed away in hospital following a short illness on 3rd July 2020 aged 85.
The beloved husband of Dorothy;
much loved dad of Sara and James; cherished grandad of Luke, Clara, Ellie and Harry and a dear father in law to Chris and Rachel.
He will be greatly missed.
Due to current circumstances a private family only service will be held at Gilroes Crematorium, Groby Rd, Leicester on 22nd July 2020.
All enquiries to Joseph Swift Funeral Directors, 135 Narborough Road, Leicester, LE3 0PB. Tel: 0116 254 8825.
Published in The Star on July 20, 2020
