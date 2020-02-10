Home

Arthur Douglas Passed away peacefully on 25th January 2020, aged 93.
Loving husband of the late Vera, much loved dad of Janice and the late Julie and also a dear father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Monday 17th January at 12.30.pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations for The Royal British Legion may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
Mortomley Lane, High Green,
Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Feb. 10, 2020
