J.F. Knight Funeral Director Services
339 Handsworth Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9BP
0114 288 0603
Service
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Douglas Gomes Notice
Gomes Douglas James 12/06/1956
Peacefully passed away
with his family by his side on
Saturday 30th May at NGH.
Loving father to James, father in law to Laura, grandad to Grace and George and loved by many.
Due to current legislation, a private cremation will take place on Saturday 27th June at 11.30am at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium. No flowers please.
The service will be streamed.
Details can be found on Doug's memorial facebook page.
Any enquiries contact
J F Knight Funeral Service
Tel: 0114 288 0603
Published in The Star on June 12, 2020
