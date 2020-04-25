|
|
|
Leigh Eddie
(Edward Eric Leigh) Of Swallownest, passed away
on 17th April 2020 at
Rotherham General Hospital.
Dad nodded off and peacefully slipped away leaving behind his daughters Olivia, Theresa, Lorraine, Kerry and Rita. Dad will at last be reunited with the love of his life, our mum Vicky.
We all miss him so very much and we miss the laughter that he brought
to us right to the end.
A loving dad, grandad and
great grandad and missed by us all.
There aren't enough words to thank
all the staff at Rotherham General Hospital, especially those on Ward A2 for the care given to Dad.
Published in The Star on Apr. 25, 2020