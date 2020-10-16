|
|
|
RYAN Edna Aged 85.
Passed away peacefully at Rotherham Hospital on Saturday 3rd October 2020.
Beloved Wife of the late Donald,
she is survived by her loving Children Stephen, Susan and Andrea,
Sons-in-law Ronnie and Graham, Grandchildren Emma, Christian, Damien, James, their partners
Keith, Shani and Lucy
and Great Grandchildren Darcy,
Austin and Tommy.
Her funeral will be held on
Friday 23rd October at 12noon
at St Mary's Church Catcliffe.
No flowers please but donations welcome, if desired, to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Due to current circumstances these should be made directly to the Charity. Any enquiries should be made to
Philip Gray, G.E. Foers & Co,
24 Station Road, Treeton, Rotherham, S60 5PN. 01709 839539.
Published in The Star on Oct. 16, 2020