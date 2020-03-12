|
|
|
COCKERILL EDWARD 15.06.1940 - 16.02.2020
Passed away suddenly on Sunday 16th February 2020.
Dear friend of Kathleen & David
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to take place on
Tuesday 24th March 2020 10 am at Harthill Church followed by committal at Rotherham Crematorium at 11am.
No flowers please by request but donations can be made, if desired,
for the Dogs Trust for which a box
will be available at the service.
c/o Barry Pritchard Funeral Services, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 2875852.
Published in The Star on Mar. 12, 2020