|
|
|
PALMER Edward
(Ted) Peacefully in hospital on
27th October, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of the late
Joan and beloved and treasured
dad of Gillian.
Ted retired from The Yorkshire Bank
after 44 years loyal service and then
enjoyed a long and fulfilling retirement,
spending many happy years with Joan
in York. In later life, Ted spent many
contented years being cared for at
home, full time by Gillian, a role she
took on with love and much devotion.
Family flowers only please but if
wished donations made payable to
The British Heart Foundation.
may be sent to Wood Funeral Service, 848 Ecclesall Road,
S11 8TP or made online at
www.WoodFuneral.co.uk
Published in The Star on Nov. 5, 2020