Winter Unexpectedly on 18th July,
Professor Edward Winter
aged 70 years, of Totley.
Beloved husband of Anne, much loved dad of Holly and Michael and adored granda of Coral, Aaron, Zoe and Lily. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral on Monday 10 August is a private service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, however, the cortege will leave from home, travelling
along Abbeydale Road South at 2.45pm, then Ecclesall Road past
Hallamshire Squash Club at approx. 3.00pm and Collegiate Hall on the corner of Collegiate Crescent at approx. 3.05pm for anyone wanting
to pay their respects.
Published in The Star on July 30, 2020