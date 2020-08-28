Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barry Pritchard Funeral Services Ltd (Sheffield)
88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S26 4WH
0114 287 2852
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Baum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Baum

Notice Condolences

Eileen Baum Notice
BAUM Eileen Peacefully at home
on 14th August 2020
Eileen, aged 96 years of
Aston, formerly of Bakewell.
Devoted wife of the late Frank, loving mum of Lynn & Gill, dearly loved mother-in-law of Jim. Much loved grandma of Tim & Olly and specially loved Gee Gee to Ameila, Remmi & Lily.
The funeral service was held today at Barnby Moor Crematorium, Retford.
Flowers were family only but donations in Eileen's memory in lieu are been collected for Rotherham Hospice.
c/o Barry Pritchard Funeral Services, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 2875852
Published in The Star on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -