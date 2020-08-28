|
BAUM Eileen Peacefully at home
on 14th August 2020
Eileen, aged 96 years of
Aston, formerly of Bakewell.
Devoted wife of the late Frank, loving mum of Lynn & Gill, dearly loved mother-in-law of Jim. Much loved grandma of Tim & Olly and specially loved Gee Gee to Ameila, Remmi & Lily.
The funeral service was held today at Barnby Moor Crematorium, Retford.
Flowers were family only but donations in Eileen's memory in lieu are been collected for Rotherham Hospice.
c/o Barry Pritchard Funeral Services, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 2875852
Published in The Star on Aug. 28, 2020