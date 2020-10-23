|
Crookes It is with huge sadness that we announce the passing of Eileen Crookes at the age of 94.
A dearly loved mum to Martin and David, grandma to Rachel, James, Simon, Mathew and Becky and Great Grandma of six.
A true friend to many, a Sunday school teacher, a playground attendant and a beloved wife to Ralph with whom she is reunited after 30 years.
A life filled with love, is a life well lived.
Thank you for the wonderful memories. You made this world a better place.
A funeral service will take place at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Wednesday 4th November at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to St Luke's Hospice.
Published in The Star on Oct. 23, 2020