Eileen Foley
FOLEY (née Flanagan) Eileen Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 19th December 2019,
in the Northern General Hospital,
aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late Patrick, dearest sister of Kevin and the late Joseph, a dear sister in law of Doreen and Christine and a cherished aunt
and great aunt.
Received into Sacred Heart Church, Hillsborough on Wednesday
8th January at 6.00pm.
Requiem Mass on Thursday
9th January at 12 noon followed by interment at City Road Cemetery at 1.30pm. Family flowers only by request please but donations for Leukaemia UK or the British Heart Foundation may be given on the day or sent to
G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane/
Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.

Requiescat in Pace.
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020
