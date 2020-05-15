Home

Barry Pritchard Funeral Services Ltd (Sheffield)
88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S26 4WH
0114 287 2852
Eileen Staniforth

Notice Condolences

Eileen Staniforth Notice
STANIFORTH Eileen Margaret Passed away peacefully
on April 26th 2020,
aged 68 years.

Adored Mum of Claire, Anna, William and Matthew. A cherished Nannan to Charlie, Pearl and George.
Loving Sister to Bernie and Deirdre.
Sons in law Billy and Tom, Brothers in law, Nephews, Nieces and Husbands.

She will be greatly missed
by all her family.

The funeral will take place at
Barnby Moor Crematorium, Worksop at 2pm on 19th May.
Donations, if desired, to Age UK.

All enquiries:
Barry Pritchard Funeral Directors, Swallownest 0114 2875852
Published in The Star on May 15, 2020
