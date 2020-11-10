|
|
|
WRAGG Eileen Muriel Passed away peacefully
on 17th October at
Henleigh Hall Nursing Home,
aged 90 years. Teacher, Girls Brigade and Youth Club leader, missionary, guest home manager, lunch club co-ordinator, crafts woman, jam maker and Methodist Lay Preacher. Eileen will be missed by family and friends around the country, as well as in Malawi, Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone.
Memorial Service to be held on
12th November. (Invitation only
due to Covid-19 restrictions - sorry!)
Donations to 'Cliff College', in lieu of flowers, may be sent c/o
G&M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane,
Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Nov. 10, 2020