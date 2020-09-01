|
|
|
MEDLEY Elaine Passed away at her home
on August 24th, 2020, aged 67 years.
Beloved Wife of Paul.
Much Loved Mum of Michelle,
Marcus, David, Anna and Emily.
Dear Mother in Law of Paul,
Jody, Gemma, John and Josh.
Loving Nannan of Amy, Holly, Jack,
Vinny, Olivia, Tegan, Joey,
Tyler, Isabelle and Max.
Much loved Sister to Ivy,
Julie, Lynn, David and Geoffry.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Monday September 7th.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for St.Lukes Hospice to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Sept. 1, 2020