Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Elizabeth Cook

Elizabeth Cook Notice
Cook (née Weir)
Elizabeth Aged 81 years, formerly of Fulwood
and former music teacher at
Tapton School. Died peacefully on
7th February in Broomcroft House.
Loving wife of the late Frederick, mother of Imogen, mother in law of Andy, grandmother of Thomas and sister of Norman.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Saturday 29th February at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished made payable to the "Alzheimer's Society" may be sent to
Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS
or made online at
www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Feb. 13, 2020
