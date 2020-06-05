Home

DIXON Elizabeth
(Betty) Bella Passed away on 15th May 2020,
aged 98 years, in Wood Hill Grange Care Home, Nursing Unit
(excellent care provided).
Beloved wife of the late Leonard,
much loved mother of Patricia and David. Mother in law of Jean and Roger and a dear grandma of Andrew, Deborah and Matthew.
Also a dear friend of Tracey.
Will be very sadly missed by all.
Donations in memory of Betty may be sent directly to :- Alzheimer's Research
UK, 3 Riverside, Granta Park, Great Abington, Cambridge, CB21 6AD.
Published in The Star on June 5, 2020
