|
|
|
EDWARDS (née Shaw)
Elizabeth
(Bet, Betty) Passed away peacefully in Northern General Hospital on Wednesday 4th November 2020,
aged 99 years and 11 months.
A much loved mum to Elaine,
mother-in-law to David,
Nan Bet to Laura and Robert and a Great Nan Bet to Archie and Violet.
Reunited after 30 long years to her greatly missed husband Bill.
Bet's funeral will be held at
City Road Crematorium on Monday
23rd November at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please but, if you wish, donations may be made on the day to Emily's Star Premature Baby Charity.
She never wanted sorrow,
She never wanted fuss,
Just to be remembered,
And loved by all of us.
Published in The Star on Nov. 14, 2020