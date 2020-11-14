Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Edwards

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Edwards Notice
EDWARDS (née Shaw)
Elizabeth
(Bet, Betty) Passed away peacefully in Northern General Hospital on Wednesday 4th November 2020,
aged 99 years and 11 months.
A much loved mum to Elaine,
mother-in-law to David,
Nan Bet to Laura and Robert and a Great Nan Bet to Archie and Violet.
Reunited after 30 long years to her greatly missed husband Bill.
Bet's funeral will be held at
City Road Crematorium on Monday
23rd November at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please but, if you wish, donations may be made on the day to Emily's Star Premature Baby Charity.

She never wanted sorrow,
She never wanted fuss,
Just to be remembered,
And loved by all of us.
Published in The Star on Nov. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -