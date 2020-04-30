|
|
|
brothwell née Butterell
Elsie Beloved wife of the late George, passed away peacefully April 12th, aged 97.
Loving aunt, great aunt
and great great aunt.
A private cremation will take place on Tuesday 12th May, please do not send flowers, donations to Dementia UK can be made to Michael Fogg, S13 8AD.
Special thanks to all the staff
at Rotherham Hospital.
You were a wonderful loving aunt to us, sadly you are not with us anymore however your memories will live
with us every day.
Lots of love, Keven, Dilys, Sarah,
Dale, Ayrton and Preston.
Published in The Star on Apr. 30, 2020