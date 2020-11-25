|
|
|
MORLEY (née Sherwin)
Elva Passed away peacefully on
16th November 2020, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of the late Jack and a
dear mum, nanan and great-nanan.
The funeral service will be held at
City Road Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 2nd December at 10.45am prior to burial. Due to Corona Virus restrictions, only immediate family
are able to attend in Chapel.
Flowers may be sent to
W Simpson & Son. Tel : 0114 2723928.
I truly never learned what the words
'I miss you' were until I reached for my mom's hand and it wasn't there.
Miss you, Till we meet again.
Love always Vincent & John xx
Mom
You were my best friend,
I don't know what I'm going to do without you now.
Loved you more than you will ever know. My Dad and Lenny will be pleased to see you, look after them for us.
Love you always and forever
Sharron & Andrew xxx
My Mom my best friend
Reunited with dad & Lenny.
I can have my chair back now. You are the glue that holds our family together.
I saw you every day and will miss you every day. RIP till we meet again.
Love always Vanessa & Steven xxx
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still,
In my heart you hold a place,
No one else can ever fill.
Love you always and forever mom,
From Jamie, Tracey & Grandchildren x
Nanan Elva,
Can't believe we won't be coming down to your house everyday and having tea and toast, no one will ever make it as good as you. We love you nanan.
Look after grandad and Lenny for us.
Love Kelly, Jordon, Ted, Fred, and Ernie xxx
RIP Nanan. Cant believe you're gone, like a second mom to us. UTB
Love from Jake, Zak, Toni, Oaklee
and Hawley xxx
Published in The Star on Nov. 25, 2020