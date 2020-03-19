Home

Emily Burgin

Emily Burgin Notice
BURGIN (née Wigfield)
Emily
A truly wonderful loving mum,
grannie & great grannie.

My mum's love for
everyone of her children,
every grandchild & every great grandchild was
utterly complete.
She is irreplaceable xxx
Stephen.

Mum: so sad you have left us,
But we have great memories
of our family life together,
You took good care of us all.
Will miss you dearly xxx
Jane & Stewart,
Abbie. Jonny, Ana & Zac.

My mum, my marvellous mum,
You lived a wonderful and happy life,
Always thinking of others before yourself,
A house full of children running around and
having fun.

Now you are no longer with us,
let us continue your legacy in honour of the life you lived xxx

Kevin & Karen,
Kallum, Demi & Ivy.

Thank you for loving & sharing,
For giving & caring,
Always thoughtful & kind,
Wonderful memories you leave behind
God bless xxx
Paul & Carol,
Kim, Simon & Esme,
Sam, Suzanne & Sedona.

A wonderful mum & the best grannie.
You gave us everything,
We feel so blessed you were ours to treasure
forever xxx
Karen & Kevin,
Emily & Jonny.

Mum, Nannar,
You were the one
that kept the family together,
Your love, your kindness,
your strength,
You were our everything
we ever needed,
Your love for us was
the best feeling we could have,
Watch over us mum & come when we need you & love you forever xxx
Rachel & Richard,
Karis & Luke.
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020
