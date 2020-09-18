|
|
|
THOMPSON Emma Muriel Passed away peacefully
in hospital on
September 14th 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Graham,
much loved Mum of Faith and the
late Robert, Mother in Law of Pete and Mandy, loving Nan of Emma, Bradley and Amy, Daniel and Jess, Billy and Hannah, Bobby and Becky, Great Nan
of Teddy Robert Thompson, dearly
loved Sister, Sister in Law and Auntie.
Service and Cremation to take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Thursday September 24th.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Muriel,
for the premature baby unit Jessop Wing, made payable to Sheffield Hospitals Charity, may be sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
It only takes a little space,
To write how much we miss you,
But it will take the rest of our lives,
To forget the day we lost you.
Published in The Star on Sept. 18, 2020