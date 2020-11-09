Home

Gale JP Eric Beloved husband of
Iris and father of Nigel;
scout leader, commissioner
and magistrate.
Eric sadly passed away on
11th October aged 97.
Funeral to be held at All Saints church, Wellingore, Lincs on 12th November at 11:30, committal to follow at the Lincoln crematorium, Washingborough Road at 12:30.
Regrettably, due to the current pandemic, we are unable to hold a wake. Although normally all would be welcome, please check with Nigel on 07952 436 459, as attendees are limited.
However a celebration of Eric's life is being planned for the future, when the world returns to normality.
Published in The Star on Nov. 9, 2020
