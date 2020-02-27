Home

Eric Hall

Eric Hall Notice
HILL Eric V Sadly passed away
after much suffering,
on 31st January 2020,
in Hallamshire Hospital.
Beloved husband of Brenda, loving dad to Deby and Sue, father-in-law to Gary and Mark, special gramps to Megan, Harry, Oliver, Molly and Max and partners, great grandad to
Baby Robyn, brother to Ray
and brother-in-law to Peter.
Funeral service and cremation
at City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation

In tears we saw you sinking,
We watched you fade away,
Our hearts were almost broken,
You fought so hard to stay,
But when we saw you sleeping,
So peacefully free from pain,
We could not wish you here,
To suffer that again.
Published in The Star on Feb. 27, 2020
