Hawthorn Eric died peacefully in hospital in Sheffield on 23rd April 2020, at the age of 88,
following a short illness.
Devoted Husband to Betty for 66 years, beloved father of Mark, Ian and Neil; dearly loved Grandfather of David, Claire, John and Jennifer; and adored Great-Grandfather of
Ava, Harper and Sadie.
Proud Commanding Officer of Dronfield Air Training Corps 1890 Squadron for nearly 20 years,
from the 1970s.
Betty is comfortable and well supported in residential care.
Eric's funeral will take place on
18th May with immediate
family members only.
Donations, if desired, to the
Royal Air Force Association.
Cards to Brackenfield Hall Care Home, 66A Fox Ln, Sheffield, S12 4WU.
Published in The Star on May 2, 2020