|
|
|
ASHMORE (née Lee)
Ethel Passed away peacefully at her home
on April 11th 2020, aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Bill.
Much loved Mum of Julie, Mother in law of Peter, loving Nannan of Chantel, Daniella and Jack, a dear Sister,
Sister in law and Auntie.
A Private Service and Cremation to take place. Donations in memory of Ethel, made payable for the
British Red Cross,may be sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Apr. 17, 2020