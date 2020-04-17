Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Ashmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Ashmore

Notice Condolences

Ethel Ashmore Notice
ASHMORE (née Lee)
Ethel Passed away peacefully at her home
on April 11th 2020, aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Bill.
Much loved Mum of Julie, Mother in law of Peter, loving Nannan of Chantel, Daniella and Jack, a dear Sister,
Sister in law and Auntie.
A Private Service and Cremation to take place. Donations in memory of Ethel, made payable for the
British Red Cross,may be sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -