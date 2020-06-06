|
Smith Etta Passed away on 22 May 2020 at the Northern General Hospital, aged 81.
Beloved wife to Boysie, much loved mother to sons, Junior and Keith, daughters, Bonny and Karen, granddaughters, Sabrina, Cheryl, Anna, Charlotte, Grace and Elizabeth, grandsons, Lee and the late Christopher, Justin and Tom,
great granddaughter Cassidy and
in-laws, Sonia, Clare, Johnny and Paul.
Etta had a heart of gold, her motto in life was love. She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at the graveside,
Abbey Lane Cemetery on Wednesday
10th June 2020 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Macmillan Cancer Fund - www.justgiving.com/Etta-Smith
Published in The Star on June 6, 2020