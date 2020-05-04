|
DUNGWORTH (nee Brown)
Eunice Passed away peacefully on April 16th 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Harold and dearly loved Mum of Alison Sara.
Loving and caring Sister, Auntie
and Friend.
Reunited now forever with Harold.
God saw the road was getting rough,
And the hills were hard to climb,
So he closed your weary eyelids,
And whispered, "Peace be thine."
Private service to take place.
Enquiries to T.A. Ellement Funeral Directors. Tel 020 8866 0324
Donations in memory of Eunice to be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/
StVincentsPinner2020
Published in The Star on May 4, 2020